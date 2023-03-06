Wet and Dry

"Based on medical recommendations, we are offering two days off a month for our women employees. This is to ensure that they are comfortable and don't have to endure pain while in office," W&D chief executive officer Pankaj Garg said while announcing the menstrual leave. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Culture Machine

Culture Machine had adopted its First Day of Period (FOP) leave policy in 2017. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

Byju's

In 2021, Byju's introduced Period Leaves (PELs) where employees can avail up to 12 days in a year. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

Zomato

Another online food delivery platform Zomato in 2020 had announced 10-day period leaves in a year. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

Swiggy

In 2021, Swiggy introduced "no questions asked" menstrual leave policy where women employees can avail two-day leaves every month. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

Several companies in India like Swiggy, Zomato, Byju’s and others have already announced menstrual leave policies.

Another Indian company FlyMyBiz announced 12-day menstrual leave policy in 2021. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Holi 2023: 7 Interesting Facts About The Festival of Colour

 Find Out More