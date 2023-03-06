"Based on medical recommendations, we are offering two days off a month for our women employees. This is to ensure that they are comfortable and don't have to endure pain while in office," W&D chief executive officer Pankaj Garg said while announcing the menstrual leave. (Photo: Pixabay)
Culture Machine had adopted its First Day of Period (FOP) leave policy in 2017. (Photo: Pixabay)
In 2021, Byju's introduced Period Leaves (PELs) where employees can avail up to 12 days in a year. (Photo: Pixabay)
Another online food delivery platform Zomato in 2020 had announced 10-day period leaves in a year. (Photo: Pixabay)
In 2021, Swiggy introduced "no questions asked" menstrual leave policy where women employees can avail two-day leaves every month. (Photo: Pixabay)
Another Indian company FlyMyBiz announced 12-day menstrual leave policy in 2021. (Photo: Pixabay)
