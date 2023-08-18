Most Expensive Cities to Live in India
18 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
According to Knight Frank India’s affordability index, Mumbai is the most expensive city to live in.
Hyderabad is the second most expensive city with an EMI-to-income ratio of 31%.
National Capital Delhi is the third most expensive city to live in.
Karnataka's Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu's Chennai are the fourth expensive cities with an EMI to income ratio of 28%.
Pune in Maharashtra is the next expensive city with an EMI to income ratio of 26%.
Ahmedabad in Gujarat is the most affordable city with an EMI to income ratio of 23%.
Over the last one year, living in these cities has only become more expensive.
The Knight Frank Affordability Index indicates the proportion of income that a household requires.
