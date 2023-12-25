Most Expensive Things Owned By Baba Ramdev

Patanjali Foods: According to a report by PTI, Patanjali Foods, Baba Ramdev's popular company has a turnover of Rs 31,000 Cr.
Patanjali Yogpeeth And Divya Yog Mandir Trusts: Baba owns the Patanjali Yogpeeth and Divya Yog Mandir Trusts in Hariwar across 1000 acres; their turnover was reportedly Rs 1,100 Cr in 2009-10.
Yoga Sessions: As per an India Today report, Baba Ramdev reportedly earned Rs 25 crore from the yoga sessions every year and this is from 2010. The amount is expected to have risen in the last decade.
An Island In Scotland: Since 2013, Baba Ramdev owns Little Cumbrae Island in Scotland and acquired it for approx. Rs 21 crore; as said in a Business Standard report, this was acquired to set up a wellness retreat back then.
Land Rover Defender: The yoga guru has a Land Rover Defender 130 which was launched in India in early 2023; the ex-showroom price of the car varies from Rs 1.3 crore to 1.41 crore.
Media Houses: According to various media reports, Baba Ramdev has three media entities - Vedic Broadcasting Ltd, Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd and Sanskar Ifo TV Pvt Ltd; however he does not own any stakes in the firms.