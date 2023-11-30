Most Expensive Things Owned By Mukesh Ambani
30 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Antilia is most expensive house in India owned by Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani.
Stoke Park -most luxurious golf resort of $79 million is owned by Mukesh Ambani.
Mumbai Indian - one of the popular and richest teams in IPL is owned by Mukesh Ambani.
Airbus A319 - Mukesh Ambani has gifted the Rs 240 crore Airbus A319 to his wife Nita Ambani .
Mukesh Ambani travels in his armoured BMW 760Li which costs around Rs 8.5 crores.
Mukesh Ambani also owns Boeing Business Jet 2 (BBJ2) which costs a whopping $73 million.
Mukesh Ambani in 2019 bought 259-year-old British toy-maker 'Hamleys' for Rs 620 crore in an all-cash deal.
Mukesh Ambani bought Dubai's most expansive house for Rs 1,350 crores at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.
In 2010, Nita Ambani flew over to Sri Lanka on her private jet to buy 25,000 pieces of kitchenware at Rs 1.5 crore.
In 2022, Mukesh Ambani bought Rolls Royce Cullinan at Rs 13.14 crore.
Falcon 900EX Jet is small but one of the most luxurious things owned by Mukesh Ambani.
