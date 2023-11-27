Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned by Mukesh Ambani
27 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Rolls Royce Phantom at Rs 13.50 crore is one of India's most expensive SUVs that Mukesh Ambani has purchased.
Rolls Royce Phantom is known for its luxurious interior, smooth ride, and cutting-edge technology.
Bentley Continental Flying Spur at Rs 3.69 crore one of the costliest cars owned by Mukesh Ambani.
Bentley Continental Flying Spur is powered by a 6-litre W12 engine and comes with a slew of advanced technological features.
BMW 760Li Security at Rs 8.9 crore is another most expensive car in Mukesh Ambani's house.
BMW 760Li Security is a luxury sedan with high levels of security for its occupants.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale at Rs 7.50 crore is one of the luxury cars owned by Mukesh Ambani.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the first production of the Ferrari to use hybrid technology.
Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard at Rs 10.50 crore is another costly car in Mukesh Ambani's garage.
Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard provides additional protection against bullets, bombing, and other threats.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Expensive Houses In India