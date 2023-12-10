Mukesh Ambani Salary, Net Worth
10 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Mukesh Ambani was born on April 19, 1957 to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani had limited his annual compensation to Rs 15 Crore from FY2008-09 to FY20.
Since FY21, he chose to forgo his salary and now, he does not take any compensation from the company.
Speaking of his net worth, it is around Rs 6.7 lakh crores and he is ranked among the top ten richest people in the world by Forbes.
In his properties is Antilia, a 27-storey skyscraper in Mumbai which is the residence of the Ambani family; it is one of the most expensive private residences in the world.
Mukesh Ambani attended Hill Grange High School, then attended St Xavier's College; he received his BE degree in chemical engineering from Institute of Chemical Technology.
