Check Mukesh Ambani's Remarkable Educational Qualifications
14 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Mukesh Ambani is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, one of the largest private sector companies in India.
After completing schooling from Hill Grange High School in Mumbai he joined St. Xavier’s College, Autonomous in Mumbai.
Later, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Institute of Chemical Technology.
Mukesh Ambani went on to pursue an MBA from Stanford University which he dropped out from in 1980 to join Reliance.
As per the Forbes magazine, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia with a net worth of US$83.6 billion.
Mukesh Ambani took over Reliance Industries Limited following his father’s death in 2002.
He has since led Reliance to become one of India’s leading energy and petrochemical companies.
Mukesh Ambani has secured the ninth position among the list of billionaires in the world.
Mukesh Ambani’s business ventures spanned various industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, retail, telecommunications, entertainment, media and technology.
