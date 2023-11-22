Multi-Crore Things Owned By Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta
22 Nov, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Shloka Mehta's net worth is a whopping $18 million. The net worth of her husband, Akash Ambani, is 40 billion dollars.
Shloka owns many expensive bags. Her collection includes a Hermes Bag worth Rs 34 lakh. The bag's name is Hermes Mini Kelly Sellier Jaune Bourgogne Bag. She also owns a Judith Leiber Boombox bag worth Rs 4.5 lakh.
Akash's doting mommy NitaAmbani had gifted a 'Mouawad L’Incomparable' aka the most expensive necklace, worth Rs. 451 crores to her then newly-wedded bahu as a wedding present.
Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani also own a Rs 4.10 crore Bentley Bentayga V8. He also owns Range Rover Vogue which costs around Rs 1.8 crore to 4 crores and a vintage Mercedes-Benz that comes at a whopping price range of Rs60-70 lakhs.
They live in Antilia, a 27-storey building that has three helipads, a theatre that can accomodate 80 people, a garage that can hold 168 cars and many other facilities. The building is valued over Rs 5000 crore.
Akash Ambani is an avid cricket lover. He has several sports memorabilia. In his collection is Sunil Gavaskar's bat that he used in the 1983 world cup final.
The Ambanis also own Stoke Park, a palatial estate in Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The property is in the name of Anant's father Mukesh Ambani. The price of the property is Rs 600 crore.
