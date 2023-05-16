Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Check Routes, Timings, More
16 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
The trial run of Vande Bharat Express train on the Mumbai-Goa route was conducted on Tuesday.
The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train will run on the Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur routes.
It departed from platform number 7 of CSMT in Mumbai at 5:30 AM and reached Madgaon station in Goa at 12.50 PM.
Currently, three Vande Bharat Express trains operate between the financial capital and Ahmedabad, Solapur and Shirdi.
The trial is being carried out using the rake of CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express that does not run on Tuesdays.
The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train will be fourth semi-high speed train from the Mumbai.
The ultra-modern Semi High-Speed Train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.
At present, there are 15 Vande Bharat Express trains plying on different routes.
The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by Indian Railways.
