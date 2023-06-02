Vande Bharat Train: Mumbai To Goa In 7 Hrs; Route, Timings, Tickets
02 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
With an average speed of 75 kmph, the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fastest train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon.
The train will have seven commercial stops at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, and Thivim. The train will also have a technical halt at Roha, where boarding and deboarding will not be allowed.
This eight-coach train will start at 5.25 am from CSMT and will reach Madgoan at 1.15 pm. On its way back, it will start at 2.35 pm from Madgaon and will reach CSMT at 10.25 pm.
The semi high-speed Vande will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Goa by over an hour. Currently, Tejas Express takes 8 hours and 50 minutes to cover the same distance.
The Goa Mumbai Vande Bharat will be the 19th semi-high speed Vande Bharat train in the country and a fifth one to run from Maharashtra.
It will operate six days a week except Friday. While during the trial run, the train took around seven hours, the commercial run will take a little longer, a ministry official said.
The sectional speed on CSMT-Diva stretch will be 105 kmph and on Diva-Roha will be 110 kmph. Both these are falling under the Central Railways. On the Roha-Madgaon stretch of the Konkan Railway, the sectional speed will be 120 kmph
The train has the usual Vande Bharat luxury of 360-degree rotation seats, automatic sliding doors and LED lighting for a calming ambience. There is also special seating for persons with disabilities.
The standard price of the Vande Bharat Express Train varies depending on the distance covered. The price range can be between Rs1,100 and Rs1,600 for an AC Chair Car and for the Executive Class category it is between Rs2,000 and Rs2,800.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reported to virtually inaugurate the train on 3 June.
