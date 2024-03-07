Mumbai- Nagpur Expressway to Cut Travel Time to 1 Hour
07 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Mumbai- Nagpur Expressway’s third phase was opened for public in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.
Mumbai- Nagpur Expressway’s on 24.8 km stretch from Bharveer to Igatpuri will cut the travel time to one hour.
The new expressway covers 16 villages in Igatpuri taluka and the third phase includes a viaduct, a bridge on the Darna River.
The opening of the new expressway will shorten travel time from Thane and Mumbai visiting Shirdi.
With the interchange, devotees will now be able to reach Shirdi in just one hour.
The construction on 625 kilometers of the expressway has already been completed and is now open for vehicular movement.
This expressway is the country's longest greenfield road projects which will connect Mumbai with Nagpur.
The expressway is being constructed by the state infrastructure arm Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
Notably, this expressway will offer an enhanced connectivity to the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.
The total cost, including the land acquisition, of the project is around Rs 55,000 crore.
The expressway will become a prosperity corridor for the overall socio-economic growth of the state.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: List of Vande Bharat Express Train Operating From West Bengal