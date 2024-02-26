Mumbai–Pune Expressway Cuts Travel Time to 2 Hours
Mumbai-Pune Expressway holds the title of being the country’s first expressway.
The expressway connects Mumbai with Pune on the Mumbai Bangalore-Chennai arm.
With this expressway, the travel time between Kalamboli in Raigad and Kiwale in Pune is reduced to around two hours.
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway offers the fastest route for travellers commuting between the two cities.
There was no speed limit when the expressway was opened for the general public. However, a speed limit of 80 kilometres was imposed on private vehicles.
Later, the speed limit was increased to 120 kilometres per hour in 2019.
The Mumbai–Pune Expressway spans a distance of 94.5 km and was fully operationalized in 2002.
The expressway has five interchanges - Kon (Shedung), Chowk, Khalapur, Kusgaon and Talegaon.
The expressway has two carriageways, each with three concrete lanes, separated by a central divider.
Pedestrians, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, bullock carts and tractors are not allowed on the expressway
The expressway largely supplemented the Mumbai-Pune section of NH 48 which had become extremely congested.
