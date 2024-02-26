Mumbai–Pune Expressway Cuts Travel Time to 2 Hours

26 Feb, 2024

Manmath Nayak

Mumbai-Pune Expressway holds the title of being the country’s first expressway.

The expressway connects Mumbai with Pune on the Mumbai Bangalore-Chennai arm.

With this expressway, the travel time between Kalamboli in Raigad and Kiwale in Pune is reduced to around two hours.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway offers the fastest route for travellers commuting between the two cities.

There was no speed limit when the expressway was opened for the general public. However, a speed limit of 80 kilometres was imposed on private vehicles.

Later, the speed limit was increased to 120 kilometres per hour in 2019.

The Mumbai–Pune Expressway spans a distance of 94.5 km and was fully operationalized in 2002.

The expressway has five interchanges - Kon (Shedung), Chowk, Khalapur, Kusgaon and Talegaon.

The expressway has two carriageways, each with three concrete lanes, separated by a central divider.

Pedestrians, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, bullock carts and tractors are not allowed on the expressway

The expressway largely supplemented the Mumbai-Pune section of NH 48 which had become extremely congested.

