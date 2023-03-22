It's important to choose a trustworthy person as the nominee of your mutual fund investments to protect your family's financial future and your own.
As per a SEBI order dated 15 June 2022, all investors would have the option of making a nomination for the mutual fund units held by them or opting out of the nomination facility altogether.
If the nomination (or opting out) is not made by 31 March, those mutual fund investment ad no transaction can occur until its complete.
In those accounts carrying the wet signature of an investor, if the person has not chosen a nominee at the time of investment, he/she can still do it by filling up the nomination form, signing it, and then submitting it to the registrar and transfer agent (RTA) or the mutual fund house.
Cumbersome paperwork, longer processing time. Those investors who submit physical forms right before the deadline may also risk missing the cut-off date if an intimation to revise a mismatched signature is not received in time.
For new demat account openers, you need to mandatorily give nominee details or explicitly opt out of nomination through a declaration form.
Check your mutual fund statement if it has a nomination in place. If you have not submitted the nomination for details, you can submit your nomination (or opt out of nomination) via a two-factor Authentication login on investing platforms.
