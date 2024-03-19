Mutual Funds Key Terms You Must Know Before Investing
19 Mar, 2024
Anirudha Yerunkar
“Mutual Fund Investments Are Subject To Market Risks” as your returns depend on market conditions.
NAV: Mutual Fund Scheme Performance Is Identified As Per Its NAV per unit, Means Market Value Of Scheme Divided By Total Number Of Units.
Expense Ratio: Fees Charged By Companies To Manage Mutual Funds
Load: Is The commission One Pay On The Sale Or Purchase Of A Mutual Fund.
Diversification: To Reduce The Volatility Of Your Portfolio, Spreading Your Investments & Limiting Exposure To Any One Type Of Asset
Asset Allocation: Dividing Portfolios Among Different Assets Like Equities, Fixed-income Assets To Reduce Risk
Benchmark: Evaluates Performance Of The Mutual Fund
Risk-Adjusted Return: Measures An Investment's Return in terms of the risk taken to achieve it.
