Nagpur-Goa Expressway: Travel Time, Route - All You Need to Know
23 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Spanning 760 kilometres with six lanes, the expressway will connect Nagpur in Maharashtra to Goa.
Nagpur–Goa Expressway will reduce travel time by 18–20 hours to only 7–8 hours.
The expressway is named after three Shaktipeeths and will pass through - Mahalaxmi, Tuljabhavani, and Patradevi.
The expressway will pass through 12 districts of Maharashtra and one district of Goa.
The expressway is expected to be operational by 2028-29.
It will be operated by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC),
Nagpur–Goa Expressway will reduce the distance from 1,110 to 802 kilometres (690 to 498 mi).
The expressway will be built at a cost of Rs 83,600 crore, which was earlier slated at Rs 75,000 crore.
Nagpur–Goa Expressway will be the longest expressway in Maharashtra.
The expressway will start from Digraj in Wardha districtand will link Nagpur.
The new expressway will encourage industrialisation and employment opportunities along its route.
