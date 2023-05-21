New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express: Check Routes, Other Details
21 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
This will be northeast's first Vande Bharat Express.
Guwahati-NJP route’s Vande Bharat Express train halts are yet to be decided.
The new Guwahati-NJP train will be able to run at a maximum speed of 110 km per hour.
The Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will have 16 coaches.
The train will depart from New Jalpaiguri in Siliguri and reach Assam's Guwahati.
The Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will cover around 410 km within 6 hours.
The train (Up-22227-Down-22228) will run between New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati six days in a week.
