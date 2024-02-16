Newly Launched Vande Bharat Express Trains: Check Routes
16 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Nagarcoil-Chennai Vande Bharat Express was launched on January 4, 2024 and it will run till March 29, 2024.
Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train was launched on January 6, 2024 and the train connects Amritsar with the Old Delhi Junction.
Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Vande Bharat Express train was launched on January 4, 2024 and the train connects Ayodhya with the Anand Vihar.
Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express started its regular journey on January 4, 2024and stops at Jammu, Ludhiana, and Ambala Cantt.
Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express started its journey on January 1 and the train covers a distance of 374 kms.
Jalna-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express started its operations on January 2, 2024 and the train connects Jalna with Mumbai.
