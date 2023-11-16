Nita Ambani Family Photos That Scream 'Love'
16 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Nita and Mukesh Ambani are posing with their elder son's wife and daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, who looks stunning in a silver off-shoulder dress.
In this picture of four, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are standing with their younger son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant.
Here also, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are posing with Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani; they all look lovely in Indian attires.
Here, Nita Ambani is standing with both her sons Akash and Anant Ambani; they are all wearing colour-coordinated outfits.
Here, Nita Ambani is seen holding the hand of her to-be-daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, with Anant Ambani standing behind them.
In this photograph, Nita Ambani is seen smiling to the camera with her daughter Isha Ambani, son-in-law Anand Piramal and elder daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.
Mother and daughter, Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal look beautiful in this photograph.
Both Mukesh and Nita Ambani are standing with a little girl from their family, in this photo.
With both daughter-in-laws on either side, Nita Ambani looks beautiful in a green and orange saree and breathtaking jewellery.
Here, Isha Ambani is posing with her mother Nita Ambani and both look very beautiful in shades of blue.
In the snap, Nita Ambani stands with her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta who looks stunning in a lehenga and emerald set.
