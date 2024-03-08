Inspiring Quotes By Nita Ambani For Business Women
08 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
‘Success comes to those who work hard for it’.
Failure is just a stepping stone to success.
You cannot underestimate the power of women.
Leadership is not about being in charge, it is about taking care of those in your charge.
Being successful is not just about achieving your goals, it's about making a positive impact on those around you.
Dream big, work hard, stay focused, and surround yourself with good people.
Hard work, discipline, and dedication are the keys to success.
Success is not achieved by luck, but by consistent effort.
Failure should never define you, but rather fuel your determination to succeed.
If you do not build your dream, someone else will hire you to help them build theirs.
As Indian women always balance work, life, home, etc.
