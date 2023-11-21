7 Most Expensive Things Owned By Nita Ambani

Audi A9 Chameleon Worth 90 Crores: Ambanis other favourite car includes Mercedes S Class, worth 2.73 crore, is their everyday car. Maybach 62S (6.76 crore), the Rolls-Royce Phantom (9 crore), the Aston Martin Rapir (3.29 crore).
Luxury Handbag Collection Worth 2.6 Crores: Apart from her jewelry-studded Birkin bags. Her closet is filled with Jimmy Choo, Hermes, Mulberry, Fendi, Prada, Sell, Goyard, Louis Vuitton.
Japanese Tea Set Worth 1.5 Crores: She owns an iconic tea set from Japan’s oldest cutlery makers. It is platinum-trimmed China which is studded with 22-carat gold.
Jewellery Collection Worth 100 Crores: With pristine diamond necklaces, traditional gold jewellery, and rare diamond rings, Nita Ambani’s jewels are worth hundreds of crores.
Lipstick Collection Worth 40 Lakhs: Her personal lipsticks are customized according to her outfits and are made of gold and silver. It costs around a whopping 40 lakhs.
Private Jet Worth 240 Crores: Back in 2007, Mukesh Ambani gifted a luxurious corporate jet to his dearest wife on her 54th birthday. A birthday gift was worth 240 Crores.
Diamond Studded Sarees Worth 40 Crores: She once donned a diamond-studded saree worth 40 lakhs to meet PM Narendra Modi. In 2015, during former MP Parimal Nathwani’s son’s wedding, Nita wore a beautiful saree which holds the most expensive saree record in the Guinness World Book.
