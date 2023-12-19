Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s Super Expensive Car Collection
19 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Nita Ambani got a Roll-Royce Cullinan Black Badge as a gift from husband Mukesh Ambani on Diwali.
Rolls-Royce cars can be customized to the owners taste and imagination.
Nita Ambani’s husband Mukesh Ambani also has a Rolls-Royce Cullinan in his car collection.
Apart from this, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani also won a series of cars such as Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Phantom, Bentley Bentayga.
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s car collection include Bentley Flying Spurt, Mercedes S-Class Maybach S660 guard.
Their other car collection include BMW 760Li Security, Range Rover, Mercedes Benz G Wagons and a Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Nita and Mukesh Ambani have purchased the Rolls Royce Phantom, one of India's most expensive SUVs.
Their Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard provides additional protection against bullets, bombing, and other threats.
Bentley Continental Flying Spur was introduced in 2005 as the successor to the Bentley Arnage, and it was based on the same platform as the Continental GT coupe.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale debuted in 2019 and is the first production Ferrari to use hybrid technology.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mukesh Ambani’s Significant Educational Qualifications