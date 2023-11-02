Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani with over 3000 underprivileged kids at 'Anna Seva' in Mumbai on the occasion of her 60th birthday.
02 Nov, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Nita Ambani was born on November 1, 1963 to a Gujarati family in Mumbai. Nita holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. She is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.
Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation. She is the co-owner of an IPL team, Mumbai Indians.She is also the founder and chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which was established in the year 2003 in Mumbai.
Nita Ambani was felicitated with the prestigious Citizen of Mumbai Award 2023-24 from the Rotary Club of Bombay. The award was a recognition of her contributi to societyons by creating transformative institutions in healthcare, education, sports, arts, and culture.
In 2028, ahead of his daughter's wedding, Mukesh Ambani along with his family commenced a special 'Anna Seva' to feed 5,100 people, the majority of them with special abilities, over three days.
Mission Anna Seva is the largest meal distribution programme ever undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere in the world. The beneficiaries of this programme include daily wage earners, slum dwellers, urban service providers, factory workers, and residents of old-age homes and orphanages.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Karwa Chauth: 5 Financial Gifts to Impress Your Wife