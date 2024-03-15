Check Nita Ambani’s First Salary
15 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Nita Ambani first started her professional career as a school teacher.
Nita Ambani said she started teaching at Sunflower Nursery within a year of her marriage.
During an interview, Nita Ambani revealed that she earned Rs 800 per month as a school teacher.
Nita said some people laughed at her but she said the job gave her satisfaction.
Once a school teacher, now Nita Ambani is the chairperson of Reliance Industries.
Nita said she was paid only Rs 800 and added that ‘all that salary was mine’.
Mukesh Ambani said on his wife’s first salary that ‘it paid for all our dinners’.
Even as she is no longer a full-time teacher, Nita Ambani still has a passion for education.
Nita now runs Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai which was named after her late father-in-law.
Nita Ambani worked as a teacher for several years even after marriage to Mukesh Ambani.
Nita Ambani holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.
