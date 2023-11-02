Nita And Mukesh Ambani Rare Wedding Pics: Their Love Story
Analiza Pathak
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the most popular and richest couples in the country and their love story is nothing short of a Bollywood movie. They are one of the most talked-about couples in the country.
Mukesh Ambani's parents Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben were super impressed with Nita after seeing her Bharatnatyam dance and that's when they decided to choose Nita as their daughter-in-law. It wasDhirubhai Ambani who called Nita's parents for marriage.
Mukesh proposed to Nita in one of the most unexpected filmy fashions, right in the middle of the traffic on Peddar Road. "Nita, will you marry me? Say yes or no now," Mukesh asked. And after the third attempt, Nita replied with a ‘yes’.
Nita Ambani came from a middle-class family . Nita Ambani was just 20 years old when she got married to Mukesh Ambani.
The couple, who've been married for over three decades, have three children: sons Akash and Anant and daughter Isha Ambani Piramal.
The richest family in Asia, the Ambanis, who reside in Antillia, the second most expensive home in the world after Buckingham Palace, recently inaugurated the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), India's first multi-disciplinary cultural and art space.