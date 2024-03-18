Noida–Greater Noida Expressway: Check Cost, Speed Limit
18 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The Noida Greater Noida Expressway was constructed at the cost of Rs. 400 Crore.
This expressway offers an alternative route to the congested old Delhi-Agra highway (NH-2).
A six-lane expressway, Noida Greater Noida Expressway connect Noida to Greater Noida.
known as Yamuna Expressway, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway was established in 2008.
Notably, the Noida Greater Noida Expressway passes through major cities such as Palwal, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh.
The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has a speed limit of 75 kmph for all vehicles and two-wheelers, autos, and e-rickshaws are banned on the highway.
The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway was inaugurated in 2002 and was designed by the GNIDA.
The expressway has some important landmarks such as the India Expo Mart, Buddh International Circuit, and Noida Golf Course.
The expressway has several toll plazas that generate significant revenue for the government.
During the construction, the expressway has created over 10,000 jobs for the people.
