Odisha's 1st Vande Bharat Express; Time, Fare, Routes
18 May, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat train will cover 500 kilometers in around 6 hours and 30 minutes - cutting the time short by over an hour as compared to the current Shatabdi Express taking 7 hours and 35 minutes to cover the same distance.
The train with 16 coaches will halt at stations including Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda
The Vande Bharat Express will depart Howrah at 6.10 am and reach Puri at 12.35 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Puri at 1.50 pm and arrive at Howrah at 8.30 pm.
According to reports, the fare will be ₹1,590 (including ₹308 for catering) for Chair Car and ₹2,815 (including ₹369 for catering) for executive class.
As per the IRCTC, the train will run six days a week i.e. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Regular run of the 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will commence from May 20
This is the second Vande Bharat Express that West Bengal is getting after the one that runs between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.
The train is likely to be an instant hit among travelers as Puri is a very popular destination for tourists from West Bengal and its surroundings as it is both a pilgrimage and a beach resort town
