Orange-Colour Vande Bharat Train To Be Unveiled On Aug 19
16 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Indian Railways is to change the iconic white and blue livery of its renowned Vande Bharat trains as part of an initiative to improve their aesthetics and maintenance.
The national transporter has brought many changes in this new age train including seating style, design, safety and technical improvement.
The proposed color scheme being contemplated is an eye-catching combination of orange and grey.
Currently, the new rake is under production at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory and is expected to be rolled out by the year-end.
According to the Minister of Railways, the inspiration behind the saffron color choice is the tricolor of the Indian flag.
The indigenously designed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience to rail users.
