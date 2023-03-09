All residents of India have to mandatorily link their Aadhaar and PAN card number with few exceptions. However, some individuals have been exempted from mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking.
Residents of Assam have been exempted from mandatory linking of PAN card number with Aadhaar card. (Photo: Pixabay)
People of Meghalaya will also not have to link PAN card with Aadhaar. (Photo: Pixabay)
Residents of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been also been exempted from mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking.
Those aged 80 years and above do not have to link their Aadhaar to their PAN card. (Photo: Pixabay)
Any non-resident as per the Income Tac Act, 1961 also don't have to link PAN card with Aadhaar. (Photo: Pixabay)
