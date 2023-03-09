PAN-Aadhaar Linking

All residents of India have to mandatorily link their Aadhaar and PAN card number with few exceptions. However, some individuals have been exempted from mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking.

09 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Assam

Residents of Assam have been exempted from mandatory linking of PAN card number with Aadhaar card. (Photo: Pixabay)

Meghalaya

People of Meghalaya will also not have to link PAN card with Aadhaar. (Photo: Pixabay)

Jammu and Kashmir

Residents of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been also been exempted from mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking.

80 years of age and above

Those aged 80 years and above do not have to link their Aadhaar to their PAN card. (Photo: Pixabay)

NRI

Any non-resident as per the Income Tac Act, 1961 also don't have to link PAN card with Aadhaar. (Photo: Pixabay)

