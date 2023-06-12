Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Routes, Timings, More (Photo: Freepik)

12 Jun, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express passed through four tunnels and high-rise bridges between Sidhwar and Sanki as part of the trial.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will have five general and one luxury coach.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express's capacity will be 530 passengers with two loco pilots.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express's route will cover Patna, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, Barkakana, BIT Mesra, Tatisilwai, Ranchi.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train is set to cover the journey in approximately six to seven hours.

The Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express will cover a total distance of 370 kilometres.

Currently, there are 18 Vande Bharat Express trains operational across the country.

The first Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated for the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route in 2019. (Photo: Twitter/@srishti073)

