Take a look at the property rates per square foot in India's most expensive cities. Data has been sourced from Housing.com.
Jaipur | Average Price: Rs 4,087/sq.ft
Surat | Average Price: Rs 4,132/sq.ft
Kolkata | Average Price: Rs 5,350.sq.ft
Ahmedabad | Average Price: Rs 6,164/sq.ft
Hyderabad | Average Price: Rs 6,678/sq.ft
Chennai | Average Price: Rs 6,854/sq.ft
Pune | Average Price: Rs 7,232/sq.ft
Bengaluru | Average Price: Rs 7,709/sq.ft
Delhi | Average Price: Rs 11,582/sq.ft
Mumbai | Average Price: Rs 19,079/sq.ft
