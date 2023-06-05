Take a look at the property rates per square foot in India's most expensive cities. Data has been sourced from Housing.com.

05 Jun, 2023

Sankunni K

Jaipur | Average Price: Rs 4,087/sq.ft

Surat | Average Price: Rs 4,132/sq.ft

Kolkata | Average Price: Rs 5,350.sq.ft

Ahmedabad | Average Price: Rs 6,164/sq.ft

Hyderabad | Average Price: Rs 6,678/sq.ft

Chennai | Average Price: Rs 6,854/sq.ft

Pune | Average Price: Rs 7,232/sq.ft

Bengaluru | Average Price: Rs 7,709/sq.ft

Delhi | Average Price: Rs 11,582/sq.ft

Mumbai | Average Price: Rs 19,079/sq.ft

