Pune-Daund Railway Journey Now Faster By 10 Mins
30 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
An order to increase train speeds on Pune-Daund train route line to 130 km/h has been issued by Naresh Lalwani, general manager of Central Railway.
He directed to boost the speed of the trains to 130 kilometres per hour.
Up until now, the speed of the train was 110 kilometres per hour.
The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam Express (18520) became the first train to run at this higher speed.
This boost in speed will mean that the travel time will be cut down by 10 minutes between the two destinations.
This directive for increased speed of the train came into effect on the 28th of August, Monday.
This increased speed directive will slowly apply to all the other trains that regularly traverse the route
Before the decision was taken, a technical inspection of the section was conducted.
