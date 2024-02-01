Railway Budget 2024: Top 7 Indian Railways Focus Points
FM Sitharaman will present Indian Railways’ Budget for 2024-25 as part of the Union Budget 2024 speech.
All eyes are on announcements of Railway Budget 2024 that is expected to focus on Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Expresses.
Railway Budget 2024: Record Capex Likely, FM Sitharaman is expected to announce a record capital expenditure for Railways.
Railway Budget 2024: Minister Vaishnaw has stated that Railways will introduce 3,000 new trains over the next 5 years.
Railway Budget 2024: Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat may find mention in the Budget speech.
Railway Budget 2024: With allocated budget, Railways is expected to focus on new railway lines.
Railway Budget 2024: To eliminate the risk of accidents, Railways is focusing on the roll out Kavach system.
