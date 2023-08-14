Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: 10 Unknown Facts About India's Big Bull
14 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
With a starting capital of Rs 5,000, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ventured into the stock market while still in college.
Today, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth stands at $5.8 billion, making him the 48th richest person in India.
Jhunjhunwala was born in a middle-class family in Mumbai in 1960.
Jhunjhunwala’s father was an income tax officer who also invested in the stock market.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was fascinated by the stock market from his young age.
After graduating from college, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala became a chartered accountant.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died nearly a week after Akasa Air took to the skies for first time.
