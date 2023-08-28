Reliance AGM 2023: Key Takeaways

28 Aug, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

The 46th Reliance AGM was held in Mumbai today; take a look at the annual meeting's highlights

Nita Ambani to step down from the board of Reliance Industries Board

Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani recommended to be on the board by the RIL Board

Akash Ambani, Jio Chairperson announces Jio True 5G Developer Platform and True 5G Lab

Jio AirFibre to launch on Ganesh Chaturthi, i.e. September 19, 2023

Jio 5G Services are on track to cover the entire nation by December 2023

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani announces launch of Jio Smart Home Devices

Reliance Jio unveils Jio Bharat, a 4G enabled phone which will support UPI payments

Isha Ambani has announced that Reliance Retail has crossed the milestone of 100 crore transactions; registered customers grew to 25 crore

Mukesh Ambani announces Jio True 5G Developer Program, a platform that will also offer access to partner solutions

Jio Financial Services to enter insurance industry and to potentially partner with global players.

