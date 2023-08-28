Reliance AGM 2023: Key Takeaways
28 Aug, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
The 46th Reliance AGM was held in Mumbai today; take a look at the annual meeting's highlights
Nita Ambani to step down from the board of Reliance Industries Board
Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani recommended to be on the board by the RIL Board
Akash Ambani, Jio Chairperson announces Jio True 5G Developer Platform and True 5G Lab
Jio AirFibre to launch on Ganesh Chaturthi, i.e. September 19, 2023
Jio 5G Services are on track to cover the entire nation by December 2023
Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani announces launch of Jio Smart Home Devices
Reliance Jio unveils Jio Bharat, a 4G enabled phone which will support UPI payments
Isha Ambani has announced that Reliance Retail has crossed the milestone of 100 crore transactions; registered customers grew to 25 crore
Mukesh Ambani announces Jio True 5G Developer Program, a platform that will also offer access to partner solutions
Jio Financial Services to enter insurance industry and to potentially partner with global players.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Indian Origin CEOs Of World’s Top 10 MNCs