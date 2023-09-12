In Pics: Rourkela's First Rail Coach Restaurant
12 Sep, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Residents of Rourkela city in western Odisha will soon have the opportunity to dine in a restaurant on a railway coach
The restaurant, which is the initiative of a Kolkata-based company, will open its doors to the public before this Durga Puja, Rourkela railway station manager Prabhat Das said.
The restaurant will be operational near the second gate on the northern side of the busy railway station.
The second gate was chosen as the first gate or the main entrance and platform 1 have several restaurants and eateries
A Kolkata-based firm was awarded the contract for 15 years lease for INR 2.5 crore.
According to the contract, the railways provided an old coach to the firm and also 250 square metre area at that place. The contractor has given the coach a new look.
The restaurant, which will also have a television, will have a seating capacity of 48.
The interior work in the rail coach restaurant is now on in full swing and is likely to be completed by the end of this month.
