Savitri Jindal Education Qualification, Net Worth

20 Dec, 2023
Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman, witnessed an increase in her wealth by $9.6 billion in 2023.
Savitri Jindal surpassed the wealth growth of the Ambani and Birla families, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Savitri Jindal’s wealth increased by approximately $5 billion in 2023, which is nearly half of what Jindal gained, as per an ET report.
Savitri Jindal is an inspiration to thousands of women who went to Assam University to get a diploma.
At age of 73, Savitri Jindal is now the fifth richest Indian and the wealthiest woman in the sub-continent.
Savitri Jindal manages the conglomerate that operates JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, Jindal Saw, Jindal Stainless.
Savitri Jindal was born 20 March 1940 who is also a politician.
Savitri Jindal was the chairperson emerita of O.P. Jindal Group.
Savitri Jindal is also the president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha.
