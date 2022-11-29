Jindal Group’s Savitri Jindal became the richest woman in India, according to Forbes Billionaires List 2022, with a net worth of $16.4 billion.
Vinod Rai Gupta became the richest person with a net worth of $6.3 billion. She draws her fortune from the family's majority holding in flagship Havells India.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, became the next richest person with a net worth of $5.9 billion.
Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa became another rich person with a net worth of $4.08 billion.
Leena Tewari, chairperson of USV Private Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Mumbai, has a net worth of $3.74 billion.
An Indian entrepreneur and co-founder of Byju's, Divya Gokulnath is one of the richest billionaires with a net worth of $3.6 billion.
An Indian industrialist and Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Mallika Srinivasan has a net worth of $3.4 billion
Founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has a net worth of $2.7 billion.
An Indian billionaire businesswoman and social worker, Anu Aga has a net worth of $2.23 billion.
