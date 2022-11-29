Savitri Jindal

Jindal Group’s Savitri Jindal became the richest woman in India, according to Forbes Billionaires List 2022, with a net worth of $16.4 billion.

29 Nov, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Vinod Rai Gupta

Vinod Rai Gupta became the richest person with a net worth of $6.3 billion. She draws her fortune from the family's majority holding in flagship Havells India.

29 Nov, 2022

Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, became the next richest person with a net worth of $5.9 billion.

29 Nov, 2022

Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa became another rich person with a net worth of $4.08 billion.

29 Nov, 2022

Leena Tewari

Leena Tewari, chairperson of USV Private Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Mumbai, has a net worth of $3.74 billion.

29 Nov, 2022

Divya Gokulnath

An Indian entrepreneur and co-founder of Byju's, Divya Gokulnath is one of the richest billionaires with a net worth of $3.6 billion.

29 Nov, 2022

Mallika Srinivasan

An Indian industrialist and Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Mallika Srinivasan has a net worth of $3.4 billion

29 Nov, 2022

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has a net worth of $2.7 billion.

29 Nov, 2022

Anu Aga

An Indian billionaire businesswoman and social worker, Anu Aga has a net worth of $2.23 billion.

29 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Interesting Facts About English Language

 Find Out More