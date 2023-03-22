SBI Account Balance Via Missed Call: Steps To Check

In an effort to make banking more convenient for its customers, the State Bank of India (SBI) has made the checking of bank balance even easier. Bank customers can now check their account balance by simply giving a missed call from a registered mobile number.
22 Mar, 2023
Make a missed call to SBI's registered number, 09223766666.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
22 Mar, 2023
After you've completed the missed call, you must wait for the bank message. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
22 Mar, 2023
You will be notified of your SBI bank balance via text message.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
22 Mar, 2023
Customers can also access their SBI bank balance via SMS.
22 Mar, 2023
Send BAL as a text message to 09223766666 from your registered mobile number.
22 Mar, 2023
After some time, you will receive a text message on your mobile phone with the current account balance.
22 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!