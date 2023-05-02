Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Scheme Below Rs 5 Crore | Interest Rate: Between 3.5-7.2% For Tenures Between 7 Days To 10 Years | Senior Citizens Can Earn An Interest Rate Between 3.5-7.95% | Rates Effective From: April 21, 2023
SBI Fixed Deposit Scheme Below Rs 2 Crore | Interest Rate: 3-7.1% (50 basis points extra for senior citizens) For Tenures Ranging From 7 Days To 10 years | SBI Amrit Kalash FD scheme: 7.1% To General Citizens & 7.6% For Senior Citizens For Tenure Of 400 Days
ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Scheme Below Rs 5 crore (Above Rs 2 crore) | Interest Rate: 4.75%-7.25% For Tenures Between 7 Days to 10 years | Rates Effective From April 29, 2023
Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit Scheme Rs 2 Crore To Rs 10 Crore | Interest Raes: 4-7.55% For Tenures Between 7 Days To 10 Years | Rates Effective From: 7 Days To 10 Years
HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Scheme Below Rs 5 crore (Above Rs 2 crore) | Interest Rate: 4.75%-7.25% For Tenures Between 7 Days to 10 years (Additional 50 basis points for senior citizens) | Rates Effective From: March 9, 2023
Canara Bank Fixed Deposit Scheme Below Rs 2 Crore | Interest Rate: 4-7.25% For Tenures Between 7 Days To 10 Years (Additional Interest Rate of 0.50% For Senior Citizens) | Highest Interest Rate: 7.25% For General Citizens For 444 Days and 7.75% For Senior Citizens For Same Tenure
Union Bank of India Fixed Deposit Schemes For Less Than Rs 2 Crore | Interest Rates: 3-7.25% For Tenures Between 7 Days to 10 Years | Additional 0.50% For Senior Citizens and additional 0.75% For Super Senior Citizens
