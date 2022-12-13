SBI New FD Interest Rate

For bulk FDs which is for deposits from Rs 2 crore and above, SBI has hiked rates by a whopping 50 bps to 100 bps across tenures.

13 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

7% Interest Rate For Senior Citizens

The general depositors will earn 6.50% interest rate, while senior citizens will get a maximum 7% rate on their bulk FDs.

13 Dec, 2022

Interest Hiked on Retail FDs

The SBI hiked interest rates on retail FDs below Rs 2 crore by 15 bps to 65 bps.

13 Dec, 2022

Check Various FD Tenures

The SBI has hiked the rate by 50 bps to 6.50% on 1 year to less than 2 years tenure from the earlier 6%.

13 Dec, 2022

Rate Hiked By 75 bps

The SBI has hiked interest rates by 75 bps on 211 days to less than 1-year tenure to 5.75% from the previous 5%.

13 Dec, 2022

New Rates Effective From Today

For senior citizens, the highest rate in bulk FD would be 7% effective from December 13, the SBI said.

13 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nothing, Just Damn Cute Pictures of Genelia D'Souza And Riteish Deshmukh Together

 Find Out More