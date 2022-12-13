For bulk FDs which is for deposits from Rs 2 crore and above, SBI has hiked rates by a whopping 50 bps to 100 bps across tenures.
The general depositors will earn 6.50% interest rate, while senior citizens will get a maximum 7% rate on their bulk FDs.
The SBI hiked interest rates on retail FDs below Rs 2 crore by 15 bps to 65 bps.
The SBI has hiked the rate by 50 bps to 6.50% on 1 year to less than 2 years tenure from the earlier 6%.
The SBI has hiked interest rates by 75 bps on 211 days to less than 1-year tenure to 5.75% from the previous 5%.
For senior citizens, the highest rate in bulk FD would be 7% effective from December 13, the SBI said.
