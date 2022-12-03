SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: 5 Steps to Check Your Account Balance

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched WhatsApp Banking services. Know the step-by-step guide to check your Account Balance and view Mini Statement
Send SMS WAREG A/C No (917208933148) from your registered mobile number.
Once the registration is complete, you will be able to use SBI’s WhatsApp service.
Send Hi on Whatsapp (+909022690226). A pop-up message will open.
Now you will be given the option of Account Balance, Mini Statement, De-Register Whatsapp Banking. To check the account balance, you have to type 1 while for the mini statement you have to type 2.
After this, your account balance or mini statement will be displayed as per your choice. You can also type in your query if you have any.
