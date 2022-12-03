SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: 5 Steps to Check Your Account Balance

Send SMS from your registered mobile number

Send SMS WAREG A/C No (917208933148) from your registered mobile number.

Complete the registration process

Once the registration is complete, you will be able to use SBI’s WhatsApp service.

Send 'Hi'

Send Hi on Whatsapp (+909022690226). A pop-up message will open.

Click on the Respective option

Now you will be given the option of Account Balance, Mini Statement, De-Register Whatsapp Banking. To check the account balance, you have to type 1 while for the mini statement you have to type 2.

Your account balance will be displayed

After this, your account balance or mini statement will be displayed as per your choice. You can also type in your query if you have any.

