Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat Train: Routes, Timings, Stoppages

The govt is set to introduce the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Nagpur.
It will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kagaznagar, and Balarshah.
Railway authorities have already conducted a trial run of the Vande Bharat Express on this route and have deemed it suitable for regular operations.
Currently, the journey from the twin cities to Nagpur takes approximately 8:30 hours.
During the trial run of the Vande Bharat Express, the journey time was reduced to over 6 hours without any stoppages.
Number of coaches in the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat train will be increased from 8 coaches to 16 coaches.
This initiative is part of the government’s plan to introduce the Vande Bharat Express on the Bengaluru, Pune, and Nagpur routes.
The Shatabdi Express currently completes the journey from Secunderabad to Pune in 8.25 hours, with limited stops.
The travel time of normal passenger trains takes about 10 hours and the Vande Bharat train is expected to cut that travel time to around 6.30 hours.
Vande Bharat Express boasts many features, including a GPS-based passenger information system, automatic sliding doors, reclining seats, CCTV cameras, diffused LED lighting and charging points beneath every seat.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Yoga For Kids: 8 Easy Asanas to Try This Summer