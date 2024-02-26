Shaktikanta Das: 10 Things to Know About RBI Governor

26 Feb, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

Shaktikanta Das is an Indian economist and civil servant who currently serves as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Das was appointed Governor of the Reserve Bank of India by the ACC on 11 December 2018 for a period of three years

He further got an extension in December 2021 for a period of three years

He was conferred the 'Central Banker of the Year, Asia-Pacific 2020' award by the London based magazine-The Banke

He is a retired 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Tamil Nadu cadre

He was earlier a member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission and India's Sherpa to the G20

He has represented India in various international forums like the IMF, G20, BRICS, SAARC, etc

He has held various positions within the Indian government, including Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs and Secretary of the Department of Revenue

He was appointed Union Revenue Secretary by the prime minister-led-Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in June 2014

During his tenure as Union Economic Affairs Secretary, Das was widely regarded as one of the most powerful civil servants in India

He has played a crucial role in steering India's monetary policy, particularly during challenging economic periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic

As RBI governor, Das serves as the ex-officio chairperson of the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank

