Shaktikanta Das: 10 Things to Know About RBI Governor
26 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Shaktikanta Das is an Indian economist and civil servant who currently serves as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Das was appointed Governor of the Reserve Bank of India by the ACC on 11 December 2018 for a period of three years
He further got an extension in December 2021 for a period of three years
He was conferred the 'Central Banker of the Year, Asia-Pacific 2020' award by the London based magazine-The Banke
He is a retired 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Tamil Nadu cadre
He was earlier a member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission and India's Sherpa to the G20
He has represented India in various international forums like the IMF, G20, BRICS, SAARC, etc
He has held various positions within the Indian government, including Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs and Secretary of the Department of Revenue
He was appointed Union Revenue Secretary by the prime minister-led-Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in June 2014
During his tenure as Union Economic Affairs Secretary, Das was widely regarded as one of the most powerful civil servants in India
He has played a crucial role in steering India's monetary policy, particularly during challenging economic periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic
As RBI governor, Das serves as the ex-officio chairperson of the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: List of Luxury Cars to be Launched in 2024 With Price - InPics