Shikhar Dhawan To Malaika Arora: 10 Celebrity-Backed Startups
06 Feb, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Actress Anushka Sharma recently joined alternative meat startup Blue Tribe Foods as an investor and brand ambassador. Her earlier startup investments include Bengaluru-based insurtech startup Digit.
Sachin Tendulkar owned 4,38,210 Azad Engineering shares in pre-IPO phase by investing ₹5 crore in the company on 6th March 2023. His average cost of one share in the company is around ₹114.10.
In September 2023, Deepika Padukone invested in Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters. Launched in 2013, Blue Tokai is an Indian speciality coffee brand. The Gurugram-based startup also operates in Japan.
In August 2023, Kareena Kapoor invested in a D2C fruits and vegetable brand called Pluckk. The actress also invested in a Korean skincare brand, Quench Botanics.
ICC World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in Bengaluru-based fitness startup Tagda Raho. Tagda Raho is a fitness program that combines traditional Indian equipment with modern training methods.
In March 2023, Katrina Kaif joined hands to offer authentic health products along with Hyuga Life keeping the investment amount hidden.
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan invested in Upstox in 2022. It is an investment platform with the market regulator SEBI.
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra backed two startups in 2023 – WickedGud and KisanKonnect, investing an undisclosed amount of capital in the two homegrown players.
In June 2021, actor Shraddha Kapoor invested in a beauty brand called MyGlamm. After the company rebranded itself as The Good Glamm Group, it became India’s first beauty commerce start-up to achieve the unicorn title in November 2021.
In 2019, cricketer Virat Kohli invested in a Bengaluru-based startup - Galactus Funware Technology Pvt Ltd. It was reported that he entered into a 10-year agreement with the start-up that owns MPL.