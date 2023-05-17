Over the years Durex has become synonymous to sexual pleasure and safe sex practices. Let's look into the rich history of the Durex brand.
1915: LA Jackson establishes London Rubber Company and sells imported barber condoms and accessories.
1929: The London Rubber Company has the Durex brand registered.
1950s: Durex releases its first lubricated condom.
1953: Durex becomes the first brand to develop and use electronic testing.
1960s: Durex develops world's first anatomically shaped condom.
1970s: Durex becomes the first condom brand to advertise in multiple countries.
1995: Durex introduces range of colored and flavoured condoms.
1996: Durex becomes the first condom brand to launch a website.
1997: Durex introduces non-latex condoms using non-allergenic material.
2001: Durex introduces Pleasuremax with a range of ribbed and dotted condoms to maximise simulation.
2005: Durex launches the Face of Global Sex report that explores the aspects of human sexual behaviour and are produced primarily to inform academics and policy.
2010: Durex supports Condomize! initative of the UN Populations Fund, at the International AIDS Conference in Vienna by donating 220,000 condoms.
2010: Durex is bought by Reckitt Benckiser.
