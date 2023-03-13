Food-tech startup based in Bengaluru. It was founded in 2015 by Monica Rastogi and Shashaank Shekhar Singhaal. Fierce competition and lack of funding are cited as the reason for the company's failure which led to its closure in 2016.
The idea behind the service centred platform HotelsAroundYou was last minute and short-stay bookings. It was founded in 2013 by Animesh Chaudhary, Harsha Nallur, Mohsin Dingankar. The platform was shut down in 2017 because they were unable to raise funds.
Koinex was a cryptocurrency platform founded by Aditya Naik, Rahul Raj, Rakesh Yadav in 2017. It is said that India's harsh laws against cryptocurrencies and little profits led to its shutdown in 2019.
Lumos created smart switches that didn't need switching. It was founded in 2014 by Pritesh Sankhe, Tarkeshwar Singh, Yash Kotak. However, it's said that the founders recognized they were not the right team to build a hardware company before it was shut down in 2015.
PepperTap was founded in 2014 by Milind Sharma and Navneet Singh with an aim to create a platform that buys and delivers groceries from local markets. However, it was shut down in 2016 and "poor product" is the specific cause of failure as per Failory.
RoomsTonite was a last-minute hotel booking app founded by Suresh John in 2014. It was shut down in 2017 due to lack of funding.
Founded by Amit Gupta and Pardeep Goyal in 2013, SchoolGennie provided schools solutions that saved time, costs. It was closed in 2014 and the specific cause of failure has been mentioned as "lack of experience" in Failory.
Stayzilla was a homestay network founded in 2005 by Rupal Yogendra, Sachit Singhi, and Yogendra Vasupal. It was shut down in 2017 as they were losing money year by year.
Zoomo was founded in 2014 by Arnav Kumar and Himangshu Hazarika. It's goal was to make a mark in the Indian used cars market. However, it was shut down in 2016 and the reason is mentioned as "bad business model", as per Failory.
Frankly.me, a Q&A social platform was founded in 2014 by Abhishek Gupta and Nikunj Jain. However, the platform was shut down in 2016 due to lack of funding.
