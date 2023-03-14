Indian Railways is the largest rail network in Asia and the world's second largest under one management. (Photo: Pixabay)
14 Mar, 2023
Over 13,169 passenger trains run daily across 7,300 railway stations in India. (Photo: Pixabay)
14 Mar, 2023
Andaman and Nicobar Islands do not have any railway station. The nearest railway station to Andaman and Nicobar Islands is Chennai Central. (Photo: Pixabay)
14 Mar, 2023
The nearest railway station to Lakshadweep is Kannur in Kerala. (Photo: Pixabay)
14 Mar, 2023
Sikkim is the only state in India which do not have any railway station. (Photo: Pixabay)
14 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!