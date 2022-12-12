Sula Vineyards is the market leader in Indian wine industry, both in terms of sales & value
One of the fastest growing alcohol beverage companies in India with a CAGR of 13.7 per cent between fiscals 2011 and 2022.
Largest wine distribution network in the country with close to 13,000 retail touchpoints across the country as of 2021.
Distribution platform spread across 50 distributors, 11 corporations, 7 company depots, and 3 defence units as of September 30, 2022
56 different labels of wine with 13 distinct brands including the flagship brand Sula, RASA, Dindori, The source, Satori, Madera and Dia.
TENTATIVE DATES IPO Dates: Dec 12-14 Basis of Allotment: Dec 19 Refund Initiation: Dec 20 Shares Crediting On: Dec 21 Listing Date: Dec 22
Price Band: Rs 340 - Rs 357 per share
Issue size: ₹960.35 Cr
Sula Vineyards has entered into long-term supply arrangements (of up to 12 years) with grape growers for approximately 2,290 acres as of September 30, 2022.
The company has a sales force of 141 permanent employees as of September 30, 2022.
