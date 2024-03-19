Sundar Pichai's 5 Most Important Executives In Google
19 Mar, 2024
Anirudha Yerunkar
Phillipp Schindler, VP Of Global Sales Running Operations Team Across All Google’s Advertising Enterprise Products
Jen Fitzpatrick, VP Of Engineering & Product Management For Google Maps & Local Search Product
Don Harrison, VP of Corporate Development Handles Core Google Products Including YouTube, Maps, Android, and Commerce Or Ads Business
Clay Bavor, VP Of Google Apps Tackles Google’s Consumer & Enterprise Apps Such As Docs, Gmail, Drive
Amit Singhal, vice president of Search Head Of Google’s Search Team For 15 years
