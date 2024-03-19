Sundar Pichai's 5 Most Important Executives In Google

19 Mar, 2024

Anirudha Yerunkar

Phillipp Schindler, VP Of Global Sales Running Operations Team Across All Google’s Advertising Enterprise Products

Jen Fitzpatrick, VP Of Engineering & Product Management For Google Maps & Local Search Product

Don Harrison, VP of Corporate Development Handles Core Google Products Including YouTube, Maps, Android, and Commerce Or Ads Business

Clay Bavor, VP Of Google Apps Tackles Google’s Consumer & Enterprise Apps Such As Docs, Gmail, Drive

Amit Singhal, vice president of Search Head Of Google’s Search Team For 15 years

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Noida–Greater Noida Expressway: Cost, Travel Time, Speed Limit

 Find Out More