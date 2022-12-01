Tata Consultancy Services became India’s top women employer with 35% female staff, according to 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India list.
TCS is followed by Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries that employ 40 per cent, 36 per cent, 28 per cent and 18 per cent of women employees, respectively.
As per the list, 10 employers of women in the country are Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Page Industries.
TCS also emerged as the country's top 10 largest private employers with 5,92,195 jobs.
Among other players which featured in the 10 largest private employers include Reliance Industries (3,40,000 jobs), Infosys (3,14,015 jobs and Larsen & Toubro (2,52,217 jobs).
These firms have been ranked in the list as per their value defined as valuations for non-listed companies.
