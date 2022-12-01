TCS Now India’s Top Employer of Women

Tata Consultancy Services became India’s top women employer with 35% female staff, according to 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India list.

01 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

What Are Other Top Employers

TCS is followed by Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries that employ 40 per cent, 36 per cent, 28 per cent and 18 per cent of women employees, respectively.

01 Dec, 2022

Top 10 Employers Of Women in India

As per the list, 10 employers of women in the country are Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Page Industries.

01 Dec, 2022

TCS Also India’s Largest Private Employer

TCS also emerged as the country's top 10 largest private employers with 5,92,195 jobs.

01 Dec, 2022

What Are Other Private Employers

Among other players which featured in the 10 largest private employers include Reliance Industries (3,40,000 jobs), Infosys (3,14,015 jobs and Larsen & Toubro (2,52,217 jobs).

01 Dec, 2022

Value Defined

These firms have been ranked in the list as per their value defined as valuations for non-listed companies.

01 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rainfall Alert! IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In THESE States While Fog To Cover Northern Indian

 Find Out More